Betty Jean Fox, age 91, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 2:57 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 22, 2021, at 10:30 am at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Dr. Joe Thrower will officiate. Burial will follow in the Grand View Burial Park.
The service will be live streamed on Betty’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com starting a few minutes before 10:30 am Monday.
Visitation celebrating Betty’s life will be held Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
The family asks that those in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing.
Betty was born on September 15, 1929, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of William and Anna Mae (Anderson) Paschal.
She was united in marriage to David L. Fox on August 17, 1947. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, David L. Fox, II (Connie) of Hannibal, MO, Jean Evans (John) of Shelbina, MO and John Fox (Ruth) of Kansas City, MO; son-in-law Tim Snyder of Florissant, MO, fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Kate Snyder, five brothers and one sister.
Betty graduated from Hannibal High School and over the years worked at Western Printing and retired from Mark Twain Elementary School as the Attendance Clerk.
Betty enjoyed needlepoint, reading and working on crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Betty was proud of her family and especially loved seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be David L. Fox III, Christopher Fox, Matthew Fox, Anthony Fox, Daniel Snyder and Rachel Bearce.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Avenue Baptist Church, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Betty’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com