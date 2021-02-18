Hannibal, Mo. Betty Jean Fox Feb 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty Jean Fox, 91, Hannibal, died Feb. 17, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannibal Betty Jean Fox Funeral Home Beth Haven Nursing Home Smith Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Mark Twain Landing getting $3M facelift Hannibal woman advances in cover model search Robert L. "Bobby" Heiser, Jr. Robert L. "Bobby" Heiser Becky Thatcher Diner vandalized, suspect arrested Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView