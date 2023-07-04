Betty J. Oltman, 92 of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 12:43 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Betty was born on August 18, 1930, to Bennie Wilson and Genevieve King Wilson.
She was married to William Lee Oltman on April 17, 1949, in Hannibal. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2021.
Also, preceding Betty in death were her parents and four brothers: William “Bud” Wilson, Tommy Wilson, Butch Wilson, and Kenny Wilson.
Survivors include two children: Terry Oltman (Jeannie) of Hannibal and Sharon Johnson (Dave) of Paynesville, Ohio; one sister: Sue Mundle (Dave) of Hannibal, three grandchildren: Dionne Haney (Greg), John Oltman (Donna Mattera) and Chad Johnson; four great grandchildren: Tai Haney, William Haney, Cash Johnson, Joss Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Betty was a homemaker all her life and she loved raising her family. She was a wonderful cook and baker and always enjoyed entertaining her family, making the best Christmas cookies each season. Fishing with her husband or working on her flowers or garden were always activities Betty enjoyed. A talented bowler over the years, Betty also liked to watch St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. Most of all Betty cherished her family and she always looked forward to the moments that they shared.
Betty was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Loving Care Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.