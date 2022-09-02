Betty J. Johnson

Betty Jean Johnson, age 90, of Center, MO passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Luther Manor Retirement-Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Center Baptist Church. Pastor Dan Peters will officiate. Burial will be in the Center Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Betty's life will be held 10:00 am until the time of the service Wednesday at Center Baptist Church.
The family is being served by the Grand View Funeral Home & Burial Park.
Betty was born on November 10, 1931, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Claude and Lucy (Wilson) Ross.
She was united in marriage to Gerold (Jerry) Johnson on June 11, 1949, in Oakwood, MO. Gerold preceded her in death on October 6, 2008.
Survivors include a son, Gerold (Bill) Johnson, Jr. (Diana) of Mexico, MO; grandchildren, Alisha Johnson of St. Charles, MO, William (Billy Joe) Johnson (Latosha) of Mexico, MO, and Angelia Chick (Tommy) of Rush Hill, MO; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Johnson; two brothers, Claude Donald Ross and Weldon Ross, Sr.; sister, Naomi Holman; infant sister, Norma Jane Ross; granddaughter, Amanda Johnson; and great-grandson, Trevor Crum.
Betty graduated from Tilden High School and a month later married her love Gerold Johnson.
Betty was a true farmers wife. She helped her husband out on the farm and was a well-organized homemaker. She worked alongside her husband to care for her family.
Away from her home, Betty was a Cub Scout leader. She was very involved in Center Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for over thirty years, helped with Vacation Bible School, and served on various committees over the years. Betty also enjoyed gardening and mowing her yard up to a few years ago when her health forced her to retire.
Betty's biggest love was her family. She cherished every minute spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jim Ross, Kenny Ross, Jared Ross, David Johnson, Billy Joe Johnson and Tyler Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center Baptist Church, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Betty's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com.
