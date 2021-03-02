Betty Jean Duncan Colgrove, age 95, of Barry, IL passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Barry Community Care Center in Barry, Illinois. Betty was born February 17, 1926, in a farmhouse near Plainville, Illinois, a daughter of Samuel Duncan and Nora Masters Duncan, one of ten children. She married Robert Lee “Bob” Colgrove on August 12, 1950, in Salem, Arkansas and he preceded her in death on December 24, 2017.
Early in their marriage, they began farming near Hull, Illinois, and continued until their retirement. Early in her life, Betty really did walk five miles to school each day. She had to leave school early to go to work, but later acquired her GED in her 60s with ease. Although she always worked in many parts of the farming operation, she was an excellent cook and also worked for Johnson’s Café, the Hull Grade School, and the Motel Café. She worked at Motorola until its closing. She served many years in township government, and was a bookkeeper for the township. She assisted her husband Bob in running the Hull Bowling Alley in the winter. She worked helping to restore the town of Hull after the Flood of ’93. And she was a wonderful full-time mother, raising three boys.
She was a member of the Hull United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a member of the Hull History Lives organization. And for many, many years she was a member of the Hi-Neighbor Club and treasured the good friends she knew there for her entire life. She was a great reader who read a truly countless number of books in her life. She was also a writer, and had poetry published in addition to publishing articles in The Paper and the Hannibal Courier-Post. She also authored a successful book, ‘Over My Shoulder’, that detailed her childhood during the Depression along with other collected writings. She performed as a singer for the Pike County Opry, and she was honored along with her husband Bob as Grand Marshall at the Hull Picnic Parade.
She had a wonderful sense of humor and she was a kind, gentle, loving soul. She loved traveling. She deeply loved her family---her parents, her many brothers and sisters and their families, her husband, her sons and their families. She was compassionate and giving. Over the years, many family members who were ill or recovering from surgery would check in to ‘St. Betty’s’ and she would care for them with the greatest love until they were well. Her love for her friends and family and community was immense. She will be missed forever.
She was married to the love of her life, Bob Colgrove, for 67 years. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2017. They had a wonderful life together, were lifelong Cardinal fans, and in their later years they took great joy in their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one sister, Dee Meyer (Dale) of Hull, and one brother, Marvin Duncan of Kinderhook; three sons, Kim Colgrove (Rilee Sue) of Hull, Kip Colgrove of rural Liberty, and Kamron Colgrove (Alison) of Urbana, Illinois; grandchildren, Elise Colgrove, Nora Colgrove, Bobette Clowers (Lonnie), Terrie Buchman (Emily); great grandchildren Morgan White (Lonnie), Brock Hill (Brittni), Tyler Hill (Emily), and Blake Clowers (Devin); great-great grandchildren Rilee, Lane, and Brielyn White, Macie and Maggie Hill, Bailey, Paisley, and Kinley Hill, and William and Anna Hageman, along with many, many beloved nieces and nephews, including her niece/’daughter’ Becky Phillips.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was also preceded in death by 4 brothers, Melvin ‘Shoat’ Duncan, George Duncan, Herbert Duncan, and John Duncan; and 3 sisters, Alice Perrine, Norma McCarty, and Patsy Evans.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and cremation rites have been accorded. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Duncan, Brian Evans, Lance Meyer, Shawn Meyer, Keith Colgrove, Charles Colgrove, Lane Colgrove, Mace Colgrove and Glen Phillips. Memorials are suggested to be made to Barry Community Care Center or Kinderhook Township Library in Hull. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry is handling the arrangements.