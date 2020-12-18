Betty I. Fisher

Betty Imogene Fisher, 90, of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1930 in Hannibal, Missouri to the late Roy and Nannie (Sautter) Dugan.
Betty was a graduate of Hannibal High School in 1948. At the age of 21, she was untied in marriage to William Fisher and the two of them would share their lives together for the next 47 years until Bill’s passing in 1999. She enjoyed playing the piano, watching television, going shopping, going out to eat at various restaurants, and playing cards with her grandchildren. Betty was a faithful and long-time member of First Baptist Church in Vandalia. A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at the church at a later date.
She is survived by her son Stephen Fisher (Kathy) of Caseyville, IL; her daughter Carol Wieczorek (John) of Perry, MO; four grandchildren: Kurt Fisher, Leann Fisher (Anthony), Carrie Fisher (Rob), and Jason Wieczorek (Kayla); and six great-grandchildren: Sarah, Brooklyn, Paisley, Keaton, Jaelyn, and Everleigh.
Betty was preceded in death by her sister Margaret Stark, and three brothers: Charlie Dugan, Leroy Dugan, and Bob Dugan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation P.O. Box 955423 St. Louis, MO 63195; St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; or to a charity of donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com