Bette R. Griggs

Bette Ruth Griggs, age 86, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:00 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Luther Manor.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, February 28, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church. Brother Jeff Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park following the service .
A visitation celebrating Bette’s life will be held at 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday February 27, 2022 at the Calvary Baptist Church.
Bette was born on March 12, 1935, in St Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Steve and Ruth (Kendall) Valentik.
She was united in marriage to her beloved husband, Billy Rex Griggs on October 29, 1955 in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include Two Daughters, Rexenne Lowes (Mike) of Hannibal, Darcia Miller (Steve) of Greenville, SC; Brother, Jim Valentik; Two Grandsons, Greg Lowes (Tomi), Cory Miller; Two Granddaughters, Audrey McCoy (Luke), Bette Jean Reece (Michael); Sister-in-law, Pat Valentik Martins; Nine Great-granddaughters, Olivia Rawlings, Madalyn Lowes, Abigail McCoy, Moriah McCoy, Eden McCoy, Ruby Mae Reece, Robyn Reece, Charlotte Ruth Reece, and Ada Miller; Four Great-grandsons, Corban McCoy, Nolan Lowes, Lane Rex MIller and Judson Reece, also nieces, nephews and great nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her lifetime friend, Helen Linnenburger.
She was preceded in death by her Parents Steve and Ruth Valentik, Husband Billy Rex Griggs, Brother Steve Valentik, Sister Carol Joyce Valentik, and a Grandchild, Tyler Miller.
Professionally Bette worked as a Homemaker, as a Kindergarten Teacher, before it was in the Public Schools and later worked as a teacher and in the Accounting Department at Hannibal Regional Center.
Bette was a member of the Oakwood Women’s Club and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and with the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox ministry. She was also active as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader with her daughters. Bette, also, while a member of the Oakwood Women’s Club, was asked by Mayor Fred Herrin to make a sesquicentennial scrapbook to be buried in a time capsule in Central Park, which would be opened in 2019.
Bette was a very special lady to many. Every single person that came into contact with her was instantly a friend. Family was her top priority. She was affectionately known as Wife, Mom, Sis, Aunt Bette, “Granny” later “Great-Granny” and Miss Bette. She loved and mentored many young people through the years. She was famous for her pie baking; winning a blue ribbon for her Pear Pie, at Hannibal’s famous Folk Life Festival and she and her family, for years, made homemade candy in December to share with family and friends. She loved St. Louis Cardinal baseball, as well as the beauty of Cardinals in nature, which she fed and enjoyed throughout the year. She graduated from Hannibal High School in 1953. She was deeply committed to serving the “Class of 53” as secretary, planning class reunions every five years and enjoyed monthly lunches with the “Hill Gang” and HHS and McCooey “Class of 53” alumni.
Pallbearers are: Mike Lowes, Steve Miller, Greg Lowes, Cory Miller, Luke McCoy, Michael Reece.
Honorary Pallbearers: will be: Corban McCoy, Nolan Lowes, Lane Rex Miller, Judson Reece, Nathan Hammock, Garon Overfield and “The 2012-2013 HHS football Pentagon” of Lijah Harrison, Mitch Nichols, Brett Wessel, Gus Meyers and Austin Davis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Bette’s memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
