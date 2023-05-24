Bette J. Heitman, 91, of New London, MO, passed away at 2:25 AM, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 26, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Bette's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday, at the funeral home.
Bette was born May 15, 1932, in Shelbina, MO, to George Frances Coates and Loretta Kendrick Coates.
She was married to Frank Heitman on May 10, 1997, in Spring, TX. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her brother, J.R. Coates of Canton, MO; two sisters, Marilyn Lucas of New London, MO, and Carole Coates of Hannibal, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Erlene Williams, Beverly Perry, Alice Yager, Sharon V. Leake, and one infant sister, Kathryn Coates.
Bette retired from the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where she was a telephone operator for over 30 years.
Bette loved music and enjoyed playing both the organ and the piano. Times shared with her pet dog, “Angel” brought Bette joy. Reading her Bible, the color pink and the music of Daniel O’Donnell were a few of Bette’s favorites. Most of all she cherished the moments she shared with her family.
Pallbearers will be Devin Steinman, Nathan Davis, Brandon Lucas, Kevin Steinman, Mark Schindler, and Darren Lucas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Christian Children's Camp.
