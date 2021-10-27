Beth Blythe Youle (née Hicks), age 83, of Villa St. Benedict in Lisle, IL, formerly of Western Springs and Petersburg, IL, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at her home. She was born on August 4, 1938 in Moberly, MO.
Beloved wife of 60 years to the late John “Bud” William Youle Jr., whom she married on December 23, 1959 in Hannibal and who preceded her in death on June 5, 2020, loving mother of Amy Beth (Tony) Santi of Western Springs, IL, and Julie (Drew S. Fleming) Youle-Fleming of Salt Lake City, UT; adored grandmother of Rachel Lenoch, Justin Lenoch, Joshua Santi and Jake Santi; devoted daughter of the late George and Maxine (nee Kirkham) Hicks, dear sister of the late Lettie (Jim) Diekroeger of Sherman, IL, sister-in-law of Yvonne (Russell Herring) Youle-Herring, fond aunt of Lisa (Jim) Stone, Leigh (Chris) Flatt, Heidi Herring and Allen (Karen) Herring, great-aunt and friend of many.
Beth grew up in Hannibal, graduated from Hannibal High School in 1956 before attending Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1960. She taught at Twentynine Palms High School, Twentynine Palms, CA and later taught in Western Springs School District 101.
Beth was a member of Hinsdale United Methodist Church, Hinsdale, IL and First Christian Church in Petersburg . She was also a member of The P.E.O. Sisterhood and the M & M Club. Beth enjoyed sewing, reading, traveling and, especially, wintering with her husband, John in Palm Desert, CA.
A celebration of Beth and John's lives will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, 1:30 PM at Hinsdale United Methodist Church, 945 S. Garfield St., Hinsdale, IL 60521 (630) 325-1280.
Future inurnment: Grand View Burial Park Hannibal, MO.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Beth and John's memory may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675, (877) 958-2233 (Please download a form) or by visiting https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=784&campaignSource=&source=
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.