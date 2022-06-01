Beth Blythe Youle (née Hicks), 83, of Villa St. Benedict in Lisle, Ill., formerly of Western Springs and Petersburg, Ill., died October 8, 2021, at her home. Graveside services and burial will be held 3 p.m. June 4, at the Grand View Burial Park. The Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal is handling the arrangements.
Lisle, Ill.
