Bessie L. Blackler, age 99, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:18 am Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Center in Hannibal.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Rev. Mark Hughes will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Bessie's life will be held 9:00 am until time of service at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Bessie was born on January 1, 1924, in Mexico, MO to Fred Albert and Josie V. O'Brien Clark. She was united in marriage to George Curtis Blackler on September 24, 1941. He passed away May 21, 2017.
Survivors include three sons. Wm. Curtis Blackler and wife Kathy of Tulsa, OK, David Blackler of Santee, CA and Daniel Blackler and wife Dawn of Hannibal, MO. Surviving grandchildren are Michelle Constable (Scott), Brian Blackler, Kimberley Tomanek (Jason), Katie Blackler, Brandi Schwartz (Nathan), Vicki Craft (Brad), Jon Blackler (Shannon), Alissa Hurley (Brent), Leah Perrine (Brandon) and Cara Miller (Chris), seventeen great grandchildren, nieces Barbara Moore and Joan Queen, and nephew Robert Hanan.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blackler was preceded in death by one son, Robert C. Blackler, one sister, Anna Hanan, two brothers, Fred Clark, Jr. and Albert L. Clark and two grandchildren, Chad Blackler and Jennifer Garbart.
Mrs. Blackler had worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell in her younger years. In the 1970's she and her husband owned and operated B&B Cycle. She worked right next to her husband on their rental properties in addition to being a housewife. She and her husband spent many wonderful years at their residence at 521 Bird Street. They loved spending time at their cabin on the river. She enjoyed watching "The Young and the Restless" and old movies. She always looked forward to visits from her family and she had a great sense of humor.
Mrs. Blackler was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hannibal.
Pallbearers will be Wm. Curtis Blackler, David Blackler, Daniel Blackler, Marvin Calhoun, Scott Constable and Richard Verdier.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mrs. Blackler's grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
