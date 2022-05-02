Bernie L. Bunn

Bernie Lee Bunn, 85 of Hannibal, MO passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his sister’s home in St. Charles, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Bernie’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the funeral home. Rev. Steve Barker will officiate.
Arrangement for cremation will follow funeral services under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Bernie was born on February 4, 1937, in Clarence, MO to Frank N. Bunn and Willie Myrle Secrist Stafford.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Sanders of Hannibal, MO; two sisters, Patricia Schreck and Donna Higgins both of St. Charles, MO; three grandchildren, Christopher Sanders (Jeona), Randi Summers (Jeremy) and Emily Williams (Nate); five great grandchildren, Lexi Sanders, Owen Bush, Andrew Sanders, Allie Bush and RaeLynn Summers. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Bernie is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Martin Lee Bunn; one brother, John Bunn; one sister, Lucille Dorsey; two nieces, Debbie Bunn and Judy Lynn Walotka and his stepfather, Alden Bert Stafford.
Bernie’s professional career in construction spanned over 62 years. He first worked from Central Stone Company for 30 years, then retired to accept a position with Chester Bross Construction. Bernie would go on to retire from Chester Bross after over 32 years of service retiring as a superintendent.
Away from work Bernie loved to be outdoors fishing or hunting wild game. A gifted green thumb, Bernie already had his garden out for this season. Hunting mushrooms, joining his Thursday night “Coffee Club” at Fiddlestiks or watching his favorite Jack Hanna wildlife special on TV were a few of Bernie’s favorites. In his younger years Bernie was a talented tenor vocalist and later in life enjoyed playing the guitar. Traveling over the years to see some of America’s great landmarks brought Bernie pleasure, Mt. Rushmore was one of Bernie’s most memorable trips. Bernie also enjoyed life’s simple pleasures, a good steak, feeding the squirrels in his yard or the country music of Hank Williams Sr. Most of all Bernie cherished his family and friends and he always looked forward to the moments they shared.
Bernie attended the First Christian Church in Hannibal, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.