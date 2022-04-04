Bernie Joel (BJ) Kuhn, 87, of Monroe City, Mo., died March 31, 2022, at his home in Monroe City. Service with full Military Honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at 5:00 pm, April 7, at the Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal. Visitation will be April 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal. The James O'Donnell Life Celebration Home in Monroe City is handling the arrangements.
Monroe City, Mo.
