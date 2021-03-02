Bernie A. Rhodes, Jr.

Bernie A. Rhodes, 88, of St. Petersburg Florida, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Monday February 8, 2021 at Bloom Senior Living Home in St. Petersburg, Florida. Bernie was born May 5, 1932 in Hannibal MO to Bernie Rhodes Sr. and Anne M. Elzea Rhodes Kindred. Bernie loved basketball and played for Hannibal High and in college in Houston. Bernie was an active-duty veteran serving in Korea during the Korean war. He married Judith Helen Hansen of Salt Lake City, UT in 1954. Bernie and Judy met at a dance at Hill Airforce base in Utah where he was stationed. They divorced in 1988 after 34 years of marriage. Bernie was appointed chief U.S. probation and parole officer of Utah in 1965 where he served until he retired in May 1983. Bernie traveled the world and spent several years in Skopelos Greece where he penned his book about his experience with D.B. Cooper. Bernie spent most of his retirement years in St. Petersburg FL where he loved to fish at John’s Pass. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Juanita M. "Neat" See, of New London, MO, Virginia "Chic" See of Hannibal, MO, and Donna Collins of St. Ann, MO. Bernie is survived by his four children Montgomery Rhodes, Rosalind Mira West, Kellie Rhodes, and Susan Riding, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Bernie was loved and will be missed.
Bernie was cremated in St. Petersburg Florida, per his wishes.