Basil A. Failor, Sr., 68, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 1:01 PM Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. W.C. Willis will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Basil’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, March 1, 2021 at the funeral home.
If you plan on attending the visitation or funeral services, please wear a mask and practice all COVID-19 Physical Distancing Guidelines.
Basil was born December 6, 1952, in Hannibal, MO to Bill Failor and Arla Haynes Failor Morton. He was married to JoAnn Rickey on June 27, 1988 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are 5 children: Basil Failor (Stephanie), Amanda Williams (Earnest), Danny Sawyer (Paula), Raymond Charlton (Moe), and Bobby Charlton (Jeannie); 2 brothers, Bob Failor (Sandy) and Larry Failor (Belinda); 2 sisters, Gail Rothweiler and Kelly Funkenbush; 20 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Basil was preceded in death by his father, Bill Failor; his mother, Arla Morton; 2 brothers, Terry Failor and Bill Failor; 1 sister, Donna Kay Failor; and 1 grandson, Danny Sawyer.
Professionally, Basil was a self-employed contractor who worked hard to provide for his family. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. As ornery as he was, he had a heart of gold. As we all know, Basil loved to torture and torment.
Basil was baptized and received the Holy Ghost at the Gospel Light House Church.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Charlton, Charlie Bowers, William Failor, Denzil Culp, Robert Culp, Charlie Culp, Danny Patterson, and Donnie Rickey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.