Barinda "Sue" Britton

Sue Britton, 67, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:38 PM Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Sue's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the funeral home.
If you plan on attending the visitation or funeral service please wear a mask and practice all CO-VID 19 physical distancing guidelines.
The funeral service will be live-streamed through the James O’Donnell Funeral Home. Follow the link on our Tribute Wall or go to https://my.gather.app/remember/sue-britton
The live stream will start shortly before the service begins.
Sue was born December 24, 1953, in Hannibal, MO to Chester Dillman and Doris Majors Dillman Johnston.
Survivors include 1 son, Jimmy Britton and nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great great nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Terry Dillman and William Dillman.
Professionally Sue was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at nursing homes in the area including Maple Lawn Nursing Home, Luther Manor Nursing Home, Beth Haven Nursing Home and most recently at Willow Care Center.
Sue enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great nieces and great nephews. Trivia, playing rummy, and reading romances and mysteries were also activities Sue took pleasure in. A wonderful cook, Sue loved to prepare Sunday dinner for the family with her mother. Simple pleasures like being home with her family and her pet cat or dog were special moments for Sue. Sue always looked forward to times shared with family.
Sue was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Rick Dillman, Malachi Dillman, Andrew Dillman, John A. Watkins, John Watkins Jr., and John Watkins Sr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.