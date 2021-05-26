Barbara Sue Mahood Haskins, 87, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:10 AM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 28, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Michael Haskins, Rev. Earl Haskins, Rev. Roger Vester and Rev. Jeff Anderson will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Barbara's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday, May 28, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Barbara was born April 28, 1934, in Hannibal, MO to Welch "Doc" Mahood and Mary Howell Mahood.
She was married to Alfred "Al" E. Haskins on August 17, 1956 in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on November 24, 2016.
Other survivors include 3 children, Rev. Michael Haskins (Claudia) of Glendale, AZ, Rev. Earl Haskins (Karol) of O'Fallon, MO, and Rhonda Vester (Rev. Roger) of Davenport, IA; 1 step son, Rodney L. Morabito (Mary Jane) of San Luis Obispo, CA, and an "adopted daughter", Doris Hackamack. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and brother in law, Alfred Sellars of Hannibal, MO.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, Robert Mahood, one sister, Francis Maudean Sellars, granddaughter, Rachel Vester and great granddaughter, Shiloh Vester.
Barbara was a graduate of Hannibal LaGrange College.
Professionally Barbara worked as an executive director for a nonprofit organization.
Barbara was a talented crafter and seamstress. She loved to make dresses for her girls, table clothes and even made a wedding dress once. Barbara's home was always a welcoming place for all, she loved to entertain guests with a bowl of popcorn or a good movie. Camping with family, fishing for bluegill and southern gospel music were a few of Barbara's favorites. A wonderful baker Barbara made the best Christmas candies, divinity, fudge and mock apple pie. Most of all Barbara cherished the moments she shared with her family and friends.
Barbara was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Matt Sellars, Jeff Ferris, Carroll Schnitzer, Doug Merrell, Keith Long, and Dave Dexheimer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Craigmiles School of Nursing at Hannibal LaGrange University.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Beth Haven Nursing Home for loving our Mom so well.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.