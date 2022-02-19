Barbara L. Brandon, 75, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at home.
A hospitality gathering is Noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 21, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. Monday. Those wishing to attend should meet in the parking lot at Trimble Pointe at 8:45 a.m. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
The former Barbara Lorene Charlton was born December 19, 1946, in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of Marlow William and Mary Elizabeth (Pierce) Charlton. She married Harvey Joe Brandon, Sr. on July 25, 1987, in Rock Island, Illinois. She worked for many years at Servus Rubber.
She enjoyed collecting bells and mice, and going to the casino. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Barb.
Barb is survived by her beloved husband of over 34 years, Harvey; her children, Janette (James) Dodd of Hannibal, Brian (Becki) Bergheger of Keokuk, Iowa, Scott (Adarian) Bergheger of Keokuk, Eric (Tara) Bergheger of Frankford, Missouri, Kevin (Kelly) Brandon of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, Harvey (Pam) Brandon, Jr. of Alexis, Illinois, and Cassandra (Marcus Holland) Brandon of East Moline; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Edward (Sue) Charlton of Linden, Texas, and Goldie (Kevin) Mitchell of Hannibal; many nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Miss Mammie. She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Austin Lee Bergheger; and siblings, Beverly Heinz, James Charlton, Mary Lehenbauer, and Judy Simms.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
