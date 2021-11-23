Barbara Kuske, 86, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 4:00 PM, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 29, 2021, at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Eric Carlson will officiate.
Burial will be at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Barbara's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Barbara was born November 23, 1934, in Baraboo, Wisconsin to Leroy Wickus and Elvera Schrader Wickus.
Barbara was married to Robert "Bob" Kuske on June 24, 1956, in Houston, Texas. He survives.
Other survivors include her children, Ruth Kuske of Portland, Oregon, Mary Sue DeMois (Chip) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rebecca Carol Peterson (Carl) of Dallas, Texas and Michael Kuske of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Randy Wickus of Austin, Texas; sister, Sandra Wickus of Houston, Texas; and 6 grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol Wickus.
Barbara taught piano at parochial schools, was the organist at St. John’s Lutheran Church, was the choir director and did accompaniment at Hannibal LaGrange University and Hannibal High School Choir. She was Lutheran, by faith. As one can imagine, Barbara could read music very well. She was also gifted at knitting, crocheting and embroidering. Barbara loved teaching Bible classes at her church and was the president of the Ladies Aid Group. She was a strong-willed woman who had an incredible love for her family and friends, especially her husband, Bob, whom she was married to for 65 years. Barbara's bright spirit will be dearly missed by her many loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Gary Moore, Jeff Burditt and Dana Ruhl.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John's Lutheran School.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
