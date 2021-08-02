Barbara James, 75, of Elsberry, MO and formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:35 PM, Friday, July 30, 2021 at Luther Manor Nursing Home, in Hannibal, Missouri.
Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Terry Dees will officiate.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Barbara's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the funeral home.
Barbara was born August 13, 1945, in Portsmouth, Virginia to Leslie James Sr. and Ruth Arlene Hickle James.
Survivors include her sister, Linda Huss (Richard "Dick") of Hannibal, Missouri, brother, Les James (Doreen) of Hannibal, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.
After receiving her Masters Degree from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, now known as Truman State University, Barbara went on to teach Science for 30 years at Elsberry High School in Elsberry, Missouri. She also worked for the Elsberry Democrat Paper as a reporter and city council woman, as well as the City Collector for the city of Elsberry, Missouri.
Barbara was an avid reader, adoring all kinds of romance novels. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley, having always anticipated attending an Elvis concert. One of Barbara's favorite television shows was Blue Bloods, starring Tom Selleck. She was very talented in the kitchen and there was no dish she couldn't prepare. She appreciated being outdoors, watching birds, especially cardinals. Barbara was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, as well, always cheering on Molina. Most of all, Barbara cherished the time she could spend with family and friends.
Barbara attended the First Baptist Church of Elsberry, formerly attending Immanuel Baptist Church of Hannibal.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Huss, Josh James, Steve Sharpe, Dickie Mayer, Wyatt Johnson and Art Cornelius.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.