Barbara J. Williams, 72, of Ilasco, MO passed away at 2:37 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Barbara was born October 28, 1949, in Ilasco, MO to Sam Genovese and Anna Heymeyer Genovese.
She was married to Larry Williams on September 21, 1985, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2021.
Survivors include her three children, Stacy Large (Montie) of Hannibal, MO, James Hill (Bobbie) of Collinsville, IL, and Christopher Hill (Sachi) of Cabot, AR; one brother, Walter Genovese (Vernnita) of Vandalia, MO; two sisters, Sandy Harrison (Kent) of Hannibal, MO, and Brenda Toalson of Hannibal, MO; one sister-in-law, Cheryl Genovese of Hannibal, MO; numerous grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sam Genovese Jr., and brother-in-law, Carey Toalson.
Barbara was a homemaker; she loved crocheting and was known as the "Doily Lady" at craft shows. An exceptional cook, Barbara made the best pot roast, Italian dishes, and fish. Watching crime shows, Little House on the Prairie, and The Waltons, as well as playing solitaire, and trips to Branson were a few things Barbara enjoyed. Most of all Barbara cherished her time with her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
