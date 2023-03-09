Barbara Jean Hibbs, 73, of Center, Mo., died March 8, 2023, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Services will be at 11 a.m., March 11, at Olivet Christian Church in Center. Burial will follow in the Center Cemetery. Visitation will be March 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Bienhoff Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Center, Mo.
