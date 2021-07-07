Barbara A. Gilmore

Barbara Ann Gilmore,78, of Louisiana MO passed away July 1, 2021 at University of Missouri Hospital. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday July 10 2021, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 AM at Nilson Funeral Home on Columbia, MO.
Barbara was born February 25, 1943 in Richardsville, KY, to Byron Stapley Hightower and Willie Imogene Hightower (Basham). She married Carl Newton Gilmore, Sr. on June 30, 1961 in Indianapolis, IN. Carl preceded her in death on June 28 2019.
Barbara is survived by her 3 children: daughter Carla Jean Findlay (Mike), of Columbia, MO, son Carl Newton Gilmore, Jr., of Fairbanks, AK and daughter Freda Ann Smith (Tracy) of Council Bluffs, IA, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, her brothers Larry Hightower (Rhonda), Richard Hightower (Cathy) both of Indianapolis, IN, nephews and nieces, great nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews and so many cousins
After her marriage to Carl she began to travel the world as the spouse of an active duty Air Force member. She started in Virginia and after 21 years in the military retired in Portsmouth, NH. They then moved to Missouri to be closer to family (grandkids). Where she spent 30 years of her life. She has been to All 50 states and multiple countries including Luxemburg, France and the Bahamas. While staying true to her faith as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.