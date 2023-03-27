Barbara A. Carpenter

Barbara Ann "Barb" Carpenter, 68, of Hannibal, MO, went home to Jesus at 10:11 AM Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Tom Day will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Barb's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Barb was born March 23, 1955, in East Moline, IL to Richard Darrell Crane and Mildred White Crane.
She was married 49 years ago to Ronald Wayne Carpenter on October 14, 1973 in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Tracy Shulse (Chris) of Hannibal, MO; two brothers: Michael T. Crane (Tina) of New London, MO and David Crane of Hannibal, MO; sister-in-law, Janette Crane; a special cousin who was more like a sister, Shirley Piper (Pete) of Hannibal, MO; three grandchildren: Austin, Ashlee (Gabe), and Aiden Shulse; one sister-in-law, Judy Carpenter; two half sisters-in-law: Mary Pipkin and Doris Pipkin Simotes; one half brother-in-law, Jack Pipkin; four half sisters-in-law and half brothers-in-law: Donna Pipkin Calhoun (John) and Harold Pipkin (Karen); and several nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard Mark Crane; her best friend from elementary school, Donna Yargus; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Virgil and Goldie Carpenter; one brother-in-law: Gary Carpenter; half brother-in-law and half sister-in law, Bob & Alice Pipkin; and one half brother-in-law, Nick Simotes.
Professionally, Barb worked at Holiday Inn for many years. Most recently, she worked in customer service at County Market. Barb also owned and operated with her family the Market Street Mall for many years.
Away from work, Barb loved spending time with her family. Playing Aggravation with her family was a favorite. Antique shopping and collecting antique furniture, dolls, dishes and jewelry with her husband brought Barb great joy. Attending car shows in their Mustang was always fun. Barb enjoyed cross stitching and made beautiful gifts for her loved ones. She enjoyed cooking for her family. A wonderful cook, Barb made some of the most delicious lasagna, spaghetti, pork loins, fried chicken, pork chops, and the best mashed potatoes and gravy. For dessert, her family devoured her chocolate pudding pies. Watching antique shows, old westerns, playing her 45's records, and feeding and watching the birds and squirrels were a few of Barb's favorites.
Barb was a sweet, caring, encouraging, gentle, loving, devoted, and wonderful Wife, Mom, Granny, Maw Maw, Big Sister, family member, and Friend. She adored and was proud of her grandchildren. Most of all, Barb cherished her loved ones and her loved ones cherished her. We will hold dear our many precious memories.
Pallbearers will be Chris Shulse, Austin Shulse, Michael T. Crane, Mitchell Crane, Merrick Crane, and Chris Calhoun.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital, the ALS Foundation, or the COPD Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.