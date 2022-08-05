Barb Horstmeyer, 68, of Hannibal, passed away at 9:36 AM, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her home in Hannibal, MO.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Antioch Baptist Church. Mr. Bill Dexheimer and Pastor Jack Emmite will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Barb’s Life Celebration that will follow the Memorial Service and will take place at the Antioch Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
Barb was born December 4, 1953, in Hannibal, MO to Calvin Burnett and Eleanor Moore Burnett.
She was married to David Horstmeyer on September 30, 1992, at Salem Baptist Church in Center, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include her mother, Eleanor Burnett of New London, MO; five children, Lisa Ketsenburg (Jody) of New London, MO and their children, Josh and Caleb, Brent Cowden (Cindy) of New London, MO and their children, Desiree and Kaley, Kari Williams (Scott) of Monroe City, MO and their children, Lance, Emmalee and Karsyn, Kory Horstmeyer (Megan) of Monroe City, MO and their children, Maddie, Korgan and Kylan, and Ben Cowden (Sarah) of Van, TX and their children, Gwen and Scarlet; two brothers, Bobby Burnett (Crystal), and Bruce Burnett (Deanna); two sisters, Bonnie Alexander (Joe), and Benita Hardy (Steve); and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her father.
Barb retired from HNB Bank after 18 years of service and was currently working part-time at the bank. Barb considered her colleagues her family and not just coworkers.
Away from work Barb loved to be outdoors. Working in her yard or the garden and caring for her chickens brought Barb pleasure. She especially enjoyed canning the fruits of her labor from the garden. Working jig saw puzzles, reading or splitting firewood were a few of Barb’s favorites. Barb also treasured the moments she shared with her two best furry friends, her labs, Dottie and Cooper. A wonderful cook, Barb’s rule of thumb was that everything tasted better with sugar. She made the most delightful cinnamon rolls, lasagna and other treats for her family. A proud mother and grandmother, Barb simply enjoyed spending time with her family. She never let a friend or family member leave without telling them she loved them. A wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Barb will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Barb was a Christian by faith, and she lived out her faith by her words and actions.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics of Hannibal.
