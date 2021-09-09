Austin L. Bergheger

Austin Lee Bergheger, 26, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:00 AM, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in St. Peters, Missouri.
Graveside Services will be at 11:30 AM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Kahoka Cemetery in Kahoka, Missouri. Rev. Michael Niffen will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Austin's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, September 13, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home, in Hannibal, Missouri.
Austin was born May 31, 1995, in Moline, Illinois. His parents are Scott Bergheger of Keokuk, Iowa and Adarian Hooper of Hannibal, Missouri. They survive.
Other survivors include 2 daughters, Kaydence Haggerman and Nova Haggerman, and 1 son, Cowen, 2 brothers, Colt Bergheger and Levi Sexton, 7 sisters, Hunter Bergheger, Daffney Sexton, Kylie Bergheger, Mercedes Bergheger, Jessica Liles, Katarina Hausmann and Nikki Sexton, his biological mother, Kris Keehn and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Austin was preceded in death by his uncle, Doug Bergheger, grandparents, Jack and Nancy Hooper and grandmother, Nanny Rose Bergheger.
Professionally, Austin worked in automotive sales. He attended the New Life Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing the Mississippi River and Thomas Hill Lake, or riding his 2006 Low Sportster Harley motorcycle on a nice day. Austin was a huge Green Bay Packers fan, his favorite player being Brett Favre. He loved attending bike rallies, especially ones in Keosauqua, Iowa. Austin was a big time gamer and would relax at home, playing games. Always the jokester, Austin loved to tease and play around. Most of all, Austin cherished his family and will be missed dearly by all who were lucky enough to share in his life.
Pallbearers will be Harvey Brandon Jr., James Hooper, Travis Crystal, James Hall, Andrew Salmons and Travis White.
Honorary pallbearers will be Colt Bergheger, Levi Sexton, Hunter Bergheger, Daffney Sexton, Kylie Bergheger, Mercedes Bergheger, Jessica Liles, Katarina Hausmann and Nikki Sexton.
Memorial contributions may be made to James O'Donnell Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.