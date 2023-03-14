Artie Lee Gundling, age 94, of LaFeria Texas passed away on February 22, 2023, in Harlingen Texas. He was born December 19, 1928, in Hannibal, Mo., to George Paul and Minnie Bell (Frankum) Gundling.
Art was married January 4, 1948, to Shirley Ann Muehring and had three sons, Steven (Kathy) of Friendswood, TX, Mark (Linda) of Hannibal, and Dennis (Elena) of Port Isabel, TX. Also surviving were grandchildren Jeffrey, Jeremy, Brittni, Darren, Michael, Robert, Alexis, Paul, and Audriana, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
While living in Hannibal, Art was an owner of two service stations, worked at Hannibal/Quincy Truck Lines, Mark Twain Supply, Apples Auto Parts, and lastly at Quincy Compressor. He usually always had a part time job to provide for his family. After moving to La Feria, TX in 1983, he was a private contractor doing remodeling, room additions, and general repairs.
After Shirley passed away suddenly on February 13, 1992, he met his second wife, Berneta (Neta) Marie Marken, and they were married January 13, 1993. With this marriage, he gained two more sons, Scott and Brady Marken, three daughters, Terry Willis-Cathcart, Gail and Gina Marken, and several grandchildren.
Art and Neta had more than twenty years together, traveling in their RV visiting both sides of the family while exploring and collecting anything that caught their fancy. They lived in Texas and enjoyed friends they had among winter Texans in the trailer park and at their church, La Feria First Methodist.
When Neta's health began to fail, Art cared for her the last years of her life until she passed in March 2012. Art slowed down his traveling as his health worsened, he was lovingly cared for by Neta's youngest daughter, Gina, for his last four years.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Walter, and Kenneth.
A memorial service will be at 10:00 AM on March 18, 2023, at the Park United Methodist Church and cremation burial at Grand View Burial Park. Memorials may be made to Park United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.