Artie Lee Gundling, age 94, of LaFeria Texas passed away on February 22, 2023, in Harlingen Texas. He was born December 19, 1928, in Hannibal, Mo., to George Paul and Minnie Bell (Frankum) Gundling.

Art was married January 4, 1948, to Shirley Ann Muehring and had three sons, Steven (Kathy) of Friendswood, TX, Mark (Linda) of Hannibal, and Dennis (Elena) of Port Isabel, TX. Also surviving were grandchildren Jeffrey, Jeremy, Brittni, Darren, Michael, Robert, Alexis, Paul, and Audriana, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

