Arthur "Art" Hubbard, 82, of Saverton, MO, passed away at 2:15 AM, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Arthur was born March 9, 1940, in Poplar Bluff, MO.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy; son, Brad; and daughter, Vonnie.
Arthur was preceded in death by parents; and two sons, Darrell and Glenn.
Art was employed by Hannibal Public Schools in custodial maintenance for 18 years retiring in 2006. Art loved the children at Central Elementary and Veterans Elementary.
Art enjoyed fishing, gardening, and hunting. He would share his garden produce with friends in the community. Art and Sandy were long time members of the YMCA. They visited area nursing home residents and enjoyed going to church.
The Brothers, Fogle, and Thompson families assisted Sandy and Art with their many needs through the years. Dr. Greving is a wonderful, kind, and compassionate physician who assisted Art and Sandy during Art's illness. With their excellence, the James O'Donnell Funeral Home assisted us with our funeral needs. Our wonderful guardians, Curt and Melissa Foster, assisted Art and Sandy in all aspects of their lives, no words can express our love for them.
The staff (angels) and residents at Beth Haven will always be remembered for their kindness, caring, and attention during Art's illness. How can you express gratefulness for angels (staff) who perform their duties with excellence. Residents needs were met with a smile no matter what they would need. Residents and families were treated with dignity, kindness, and respect. Kitchen staff prepared delicious food. Housekeeping and laundry were always neat and clean. Maintenance kept Beth Haven buildings in good shape and the grounds beautiful. Nursing staff performed residents medical and personal care needs with love and compassion. Residents hair is neatly styled by the hairstylist. PT and OT keeps the residents healthy with exercises and ADLS. Activities are provided for the residents by the activity department. Office staff is available to answer questions on resident accounts.
Suggested donations to Beth Haven angel tree fund to provide gifts to residents at Christmas, or to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Art will remain in Sandy's heart until the Lord calls her home and they can be together again.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
