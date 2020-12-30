Arthaniel Allison, 86, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Arthaniel was born March 2, 1934, in New London, MO, to Sylvester Allison and Maggie Biggs Allison.
Arthaniel “Art” Allison began his career with Walmart in November 2001.
Although a man of many talents, Art spent the better part of his years making everyone around him laugh. Art had a personality that could get anyone’s attention.
He worked in Lawn and Garden for the majority of his career with Walmart. Art and was a fan of many things. One of this most favorite was his love for music. At the age of five, Art realized that he could play the piano by ear. He just sat down and started playing without a single lesson.
Most people didn’t know he was an excellent singer as well. An Army veteran he toured Europe performing in nightclubs and on cruise ships. He made Hawaii his home for many years before returning to Hannibal. A comedian by nature, he never missed a chance to crack a joke when the time was right.
On November 11, Art fell ill and was placed in the Hannibal Regional Hospital. After several weeks of fighting what seemed like a terrible flu bug, Art was transferred to Blessing Hospital where he passed away at 1:45 a.m. December 18, at the young age of 86. He was loved and adored by many.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Sylvester Allison, Clarence Allison and Elmer Allison.
Art is survived by his only sister, Inez Allison (Florence) of Las Vegas, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a Christian by faith.
