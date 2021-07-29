Arlene M. Veit

Arlene Margaret Veit, 82, of Palmyra, passed away at 10:58 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra, MO. Father Matthew Flatley will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rosary to follow at 1:30pm by Deacon Bob Leake. The family has requested that people who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks.
Arlene was born February 4, 1939, in Elston, MO to Milburn H. and Helen Mary Dulle Schenewerk. In 1957, she was part of the first graduating class from Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City, MO. She was married to James Samuel Veit on September 8, 1958, at St. Martins Catholic Church in St. Martins, MO. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2020.
Survivors include her daughter, Leann Peden (Craig) and granddaughter Claire Peden of Grapevine, TX; sisters Rita Rustemeyer of Centertown, MO and Kaye Meller (Ken) of Lohman, MO; sister in-law Lillian Veit of Wardsville, MO, special friend and caretaker Ed Cramer; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Samuel Veit, sisters Laverne Schulte, Jean Schmutzler, Dorothy Woods, Mary Lou Stegeman, and brother Charles Schenewerk.
Before the birth of her children, Arlene worked as a secretary for the Division of Family Services, but most of her career was as a devoted mother and homemaker. She raised an extensive fruit and vegetable garden, canning and donating much of the produce, tended to her flower beds, and was known as an excellent cook and baker. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed embroidery and crochet. For 18 years, Arlene served as coordinator for the Red Cross blood drives in the Palmyra area where her homemade pimento cheese sandwiches attracted record numbers of blood donors.
Arlene and her husband Jim were integral members of St. Joseph Catholic Church since 1960. Arlene was a long-time member and past President of St. Joseph Alter Society, taught CCD and RCIA classes, and was a member of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. Jim and Arlene were founding members of the St. Joseph Caterers, where they became renowned in the community for their homemade pies. Beginning in the mid 70's, Jim and Arlene joined the Catholic Retreat programs of Marriage Encounter, Cursillo, Teens Encounter Christ, REC Prison Ministry and Engaged Encounter.
Arlene was a strong and willful woman, but her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2004 taught her a difficult lesson in patience. Her kind and patient demeanor, along with her sarcastic humor and wit, brought joy to her caretakers at Maple Lawn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Quincy Cursillo, National Multiple Sclerosis Society or donor's choice.
