Arlene M. Nokes

Arlene Marie Nokes, 78, of Palmyra, Missouri, passed away at 10:51 PM, Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
Funeral services will be a t 10:30 AM, Monday, July 19, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Missouri. Pastor Marty Smyser will officiate.
Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Arlene's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Monday, July 19, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Missouri.
Arlene was born June 7, 1943, in Palmyra, Missouri, to Eugene Stewart and Geneva P. Campfield Stewart.
She was married to Henry Eugene Nokes. He preceded her in death on May 2, 1994.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Debbie Nokes and Carrie Detwiler (Troy), and 3 sisters, Loleta Gard, Pam Stewart and Celia Brown.
She is also survived by 1 grandson; Ellis Smith (Brittany) and 4 great grandchildren, Hunter Elzea, Raymond Smith, Dean Smith and Abigail Smith.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, 1 daughter, Amy Nokes, 1 son, Bruce Nokes, 1 brother, Bud Stewart and 1 sister, Dorothy O'Brien.
Pallbearers will be Ellis Smith, Troy Detwiler, Brian Gard, David O'Brien, Troy Gard, Jamie Ellis and Bill O'Brien.
Honorary Pallbearer, Larry O'Brien.
Arlene was a homemaker. She previously worked as a typist for the Quincy Police Station, Douglas Community Center and the Vandalia Prison.
Arlene enjoyed working on her computer and doing photography. She also liked doing crossword puzzles and watching game shows.
Arlene had a love for all animals. She most enjoyed the time she spent with her kids and grandkids.
Arlene attended Cornerstone Church of Marion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.