Ardella Maddox, age 97, of Hannibal, passed away at 12:49 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. Brother Jeff Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Ardella's life will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church.
The family is being served by the Grand View Funeral Home of Hannibal.
Ardella was born Jan. 12, 1925, in Hannibal, the daughter of Joseph and Clara (James) Cornelius.
She was united in marriage to William Maddox on July 15, 1945, at Calvary Baptist Church. William preceded her in death on October 30, 1990.
Survivors include her children, Frank Maddox (Charlotte), Walter R. Maddox (Nancy), Vicki James (Johnny) and Sarabeth Gorton (Ray); grandchildren, Lanie White, John James, Walter J. Maddox, Ashley Elwell, Jennifer Foster, Billie Brown, Trent Skinner, Tony James, Cassie Maddox, Richie Gorton and Candi Brown; twenty-four great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Maddox was preceded in death by her brothers, George Cornelius, Walter Cornelius; sister, Lula Banta; and grandson, Adam Brown.
Ardella was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church where she loved to worship the Lord with her family and church family. Ardella also enjoyed working at the American Legion Golf Course, where she worked until the age of 90. Away from work and church, Ardella could be found cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and watching the Hallmark channel. Family was the biggest love of Ardella's, she was always there to support her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren through their steps in life.
Pallbearers will be Lanie White, John James, Walter J. Maddox, Trent Skinnner, Tony James and Richie Gorton
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Ardella's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.