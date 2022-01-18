Archie E. Bell

Archie Edgar Bell, age 87, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:00 AM Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Luther Manor Retirement-Nursing.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Chaplin Mark Burkey will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Archie's life will be held 10:00 am until the time of the service Friday at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Archie was born on March 18, 1934, in Hannibal, MO the son of Chester and Mary Emeretta (Walker) Bell.
He was united in marriage to Laura Hayden on September 4, 1954, in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on August 17, 2017.
Survivors include a daughter, Denise Bell (Dave Hamby) of Camdenton, MO; grandchildren, Hayden Bell (Ashley Reece), Emily Bell and Erin Mosley (Tip); great-grandchildren, Eben Mosley, Ewen Mosley and Eden Mosley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Bell was preceded in death by a son, David Bell; three brothers, Manning Bell, Harold Bell and Robert Bell and two sisters, Mary Vivian Bell and Della Bell.
Archie graduated from Hannibal High School. After his marriage to Laura, Archie honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He and Laura lived in England for four years during his service. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Archie went to work at Independent Service Co. as an artist. This career moved his family to Mississippi and later to Tennessee. Upon retirement, Archie and Laura moved back to Hannibal to be closer to their family and friends.
Archie enjoyed the simple things in life. Fishing, camping, square dancing with Laura and spending time with his family were all things that Archie cherished. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed following football and basketball. Mr. Bell was a member of the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 and VFW Post # 2446.
Mr. Bell was a Methodist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Archie's memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
