Anthony Wayne “Tony” Harvey, 51, of Colorado Springs, CO, formerly of Hannibal, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at St. Frances Medical Center in Colorado Springs, CO.
A Memorial service with full military rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Mr. Bob Manzke will officiate.
Friends and family are invited to Tony’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Tony was born July 19, 1969 in Heidelberg Germany to Richard Lee Harvey and Judith Ann (Stead) Jones.
Survivors include his mother, Judy Jones of Hannibal; life partner, David Langley of Colorado Springs; David’s children, Thomas Langley of Colorado Springs, and Heather Fox (Kyle) of Lebanon, IL; his grandson, Liam; Tony’s siblings, Patty Voepel (Ron), Lenny Harvey (Monica), Vona Heibel (Jeff), Gina Ballinger (Chris) and Fred Harvey, all of Hannibal; nieces and nephews, Courtney, Whitney, Tessa, Brice, Brett, Emily, Morgan, Shelby, Seth, Haley, McKayla, Grace, Maddie, Dalton and Aidan; great nieces, Olivia, Peyton and Josie; and great nephew, Bryant.
Tony was preceded by his father and grandmother, LaVona Stead.
Tony graduated from Marion Co R-2 High School in Philadelphia, MO in 1988 and proudly served in the United States Air Force for nine years as a computer programmer in Greece, Korea, and North Carolina.
Professionally, Tony was a customer service representative in communications of Charter Spectrum in Colorado Springs.
Tony was a known for his gentle soul and his love for reading which started at an early age. He especially enjoyed science fiction books and movies. He could often be found off in the corner reading a new book. Tony also felt a connection to the great outdoors, he loved the mountains in Colorado and took pleasure in hiking and kayaking. He enjoyed several white-water adventures with his brothers and sisters as well as well as camping and float trips with the whole family. A wonderful cook, Tony made the best meatloaf, chili and fajitas for his family and friends. He had also recently taken up woodworking as a hobby and enjoyed projects around the house. Tony simply enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and touched many lives with his contagious smile and mischievous nature. He paid special attention to the care of his mother and was also godfather to his niece, Whitney.
Tony was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Hope.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.