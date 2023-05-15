Anthony Ray Mundy, 40, of San Francisco, Calif., formerly of Palmyra, Mo., died February 19, 2023, in San Francisco. Service will be June 17, at 11 a.m., at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Inurnment will be at the Columbarium at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be June 17, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
San Francisco, Calif.
