Annette J. Clark

Annette Johanna Clark, 86, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:30 AM, Monday, September 5, 2022.
Visitation will be held at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel in Hannibal, MO on Friday, September 9 from 4 - 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO with burial in the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Monroe City, MO.
Annette was born August 21, 1936, in Kampsville, IL to Charles W. Suhling and Wilhelmina Getz Suhling.
She was married to Donald E. Mudd on April 12, 1958, in Quincy, IL. He preceded her in death on May 2, 1962. She was married to Ted J. Clark on December 21, 1968, in Hannibal, MO.
In addition to her loving husband Ted J. Clark, she is survived by her children, Donna Michele Greene (Bill) of Juno Beach, FL, Phillip E. Mudd (Rose) of Palmyra, MO, Ron L. Mudd (Rebecca) of Stokesdale, NC and Donald J. Mudd of Hannibal, MO; step-children Virginia Williams (Larry) of Jefferson City, MO and Judy Schulz (Vince) of Hannibal, MO; her sisters, Ann Marie Bollinger (Terry), Wood River, IL and Rachel Asmus (Don) of Merriam, KS; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters--Maxine, Virginia, and Evelyn, and 4 brothers-- Aloys, Virgil, Herman, and Roy.
Annette attended Gem City Business College and Hannibal LaGrange College. She had a long and rewarding career in the Hannibal area. She even started her own business, A.J. Clark Tax Service, in 1982 and then later retired from the Missouri Division of Employment Security after 16 years of dedicated service.
Annette enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader. She loved travelling with her husband, Ted, exploring the USA. She was an active parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She participated in perpetual adoration at the church.
Pallbearers will be William J. Greene, P. Kane Mudd, Austin Mudd, Christopher Mudd, Nicholas Mudd and Jacques Beguerie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Church, Hannibal, MO or Holy Rosary Cemetery, Monroe City, MO.
