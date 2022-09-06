Annette J. Clark

Annette Johanna Clark, 86, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:30 AM, Monday, September 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel in Hannibal, MO on Friday, September 9 from 4 - 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO with burial in the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Monroe City, MO.

