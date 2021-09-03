Anne R. Schanbacher

Anne Schanbacher, age 82, of Quincy, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Anne was born December 14, 1938 in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Howard and Helen Ringier Maupin. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Schanbacher on June 10, 1967 in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2016.
Anne was a 1956 graduate of Quincy High School and attended Western Illinois University the following year. She worked at Kirlin’s in Hannibal after her children were out of school. Anne loved to travel with her family, she enjoyed cruises and going to Branson every fall where she loved to see the Lettermen perform. She loved to shop and acquired a very large collection of shoes and jackets. Anne loved Christmas and was known to decorate her home extensively and left not one space open on the branches of her many Christmas trees. Anne enjoyed attending Blue Devil basketball games with her husband Bill. She cherished the time that she had with her grandchildren and family, and never missed any of their school or sporting events. Anne’s devotion and love for her family, especially her grandchildren, was without measure. She was passionate about her love for animals and animal welfare. Everything Anne did she did with a full heart and great passion. You always knew where you stood with Anne.
Survivors include her daughter, Suzi Schanbacher of Hannibal, MO; four grandchildren: Kylee Schanbacher and Barley Kozlowski, both of Hull, IL; and Adisyn and Prestan Schanbacher of Hannibal, MO; two daughters-in-law, Karen Schanbacher of Hull, IL; and Deya Schanbacher of Hannibal, MO; and her beloved dog, Sheeba.
In addition to her husband, Bill, Anne was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Beth Schanbacher; a son, Bill Schanbacher; and her brother, William “Bill” Maupin.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Anne’s caregivers this past year-Vikki, Catalina and Becky.
Pallbearers will be Prestan Schanbacher, Larry Kozlowski, Stacey Graves, Brandon Zeigler, Robert Clayton, and Kent McClean. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob DeVries, Denny Williams, Larry Cox, and Jim Quinn.
Services:10:00 a.m. Monday, September 6, 2021 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Father Mike Quinn officiating.
Burial: Grand View Burial Park, Hannibal, Missouri.
Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Quincy Humane Society. Memorial Donations may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.