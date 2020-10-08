Anne Elizabeth Evans Weber of Troy. Missouri passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Anne was born December 10, 1950 in St. Charles, Missouri She was the daughter of Forest A. and Marjorie Jackman Evans.
She was married to Dennis J. Weber of Hermann, Missouri.
Anne graduated from Buchanan High School in Troy in 1968. She then attended the University of Missouri (MIZZOU) as an Art Major in Columbia, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Forest Kimler Evans.
She is survived by her daughter, Alexia Weber Reynolds (John D.), her sisters, Marylee Evans Lemon (James L.) of New London, Missouri and Marjorie Michal Evans Magee of Columbia, Missouri, her sister-in-law, Sue Ann Price Evans, her four grandsons, Zane, Grayson, John and Jackson Reynolds. She is also survived by her nephews, James Forrest Lemon (Anna) of Hannibal, Missouri and John C. Lemon (Edie) of Alice, Texas and her niece, Sarah K. Evans LeBrun (Joseph) of Troy,Missouri as well as many great nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be October 10, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Kemper-Marsh-Millard ffuneral home in Troy, Missouri.