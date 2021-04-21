Anna Medley, beloved mother and friend to many, died Thursday, April 1st, in her home in Atlanta, GA. She was 59 years old.
Ms. Medley was born in Oak Lawn, Illinois on May 15, 1961, to parents Paul and Milena Medley. Being from a military family, Ms. Medley often moved throughout her life, but it was Hannibal, MO she called home. While there, she attended Holy Family Catholic Church and was an inspiration in her faith to both friends and family, She served her community as an Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor and also worked locally as a substance abuse counselor. She was also proud to own her own side business, "Anna's Workshop" where she restored antiques and hardwood to their former glory. Anna also enjoyed working seasonally in a local greenhouse and a flower shop. Anna was always smiling, would light up a room, never met a stranger, and loved to sing and dance. She had two children, Angela Smith and Daniel Whiston, whom she loved dearly. Anna is survived by her daughter Angela and her siblings Paul Medley, Barbara Medley, and Lisa Watson.
Her memorial service will be held on her upcoming birthday, May 15th, 2021, at 3pm-4pm in Atlanta, GA. Guests who cannot attend are encouraged to attend virtually and to please contact her daughter at celebrateanna1961@gmail.com