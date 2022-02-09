Anna F. Medlin

Anna Florence Campen Medlin, 98, of Hannibal MO, passed away at 12:30 AM Monday, February 7, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Peters, MO.
Graveside service and burial will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, IL. Services have been entrusted to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no visitation.
Anna was born January 6, 1924, in Monticello, MO to Carl L. Campen and Leona Kaiser Campen. She was married to Esper James "Jim" Medlin on July 22, 1944, in Palmyra, MO. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Survivors include One Brother, William L. Campen of Moscow Mills, MO, numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by her Parents, Son, David E. Medlin, Six Sisters, Freda Smith, Lucille Crandall, Minnie Powers, Daisy Hamilton. Bertha Rutledge, Dora Jane Campen, Two Brothers, H. Carlton Campen, Robert L. Campen, Two Stepsons, James Medlin, Wesley Medlin.
During her life, Anna was a caretaker for the handicapped and the elderly. She worked at the shoe factory in Quincy, Il and made a home for her family. Anna also found time to volunteer at schools.
Anna's heart was filled with love whenever she was able to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed sharing her culinary delights with them, especially her pumpkin rolls and chicken and dumplings. Anna wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty and helped out on the family farm. She treasured the time spent in her garden, growing bountiful vegetables and beautiful flowers. Her roses were especially spectacular. She enjoyed traveling to California, Arkansas and Mississippi with her family. Anna was also a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She found peace while reading the Bible and listening to Gospel music. Anna was a member of the Columbus Road Baptist Church in Quincy, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriners Children's Hospital, Moscow Mills Food Pantry.
