Ann Whaley, age 84, of Jefferson City, Mo. passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Tex.
Ann was born on September 1, 1936 in Cole County, Mo. a daughter of Hadley K. and Edna Ella (Jones) Irwin, who preceded her in death. A lifelong resident of Jefferson City, Ann was a 1954 graduate of Jefferson City High School and received her Associate Degree from William Woods.
It was her time in the Jefferson City Public Schools that she met James Edward “Jim” Whaley where they grew up together from their days at Moreau Heights Elementary School. She and Jim were married on May 31, 1957 at the First Baptist Church in Jefferson City, Mo. Her husband, Jim, preceded her in death on June 7, 1998.
Early on, Ann worked at Central Trust Bank before becoming the bookkeeper for the Whaley Drug Stores she and her husband owned. She was well known for her excellent cuisine and loved cooking for family and friends. Some of their best times were dinner parties with friends enjoying good company and great wine from their collection. She and Jim traveled extensively and had many great trips to Scotland, Denmark, and fishing in Canada, Christmas Island, and other wonderful destinations.
In 2009, she met a second love, Judge Robert Clayton II of Hannibal. They had almost 12 years of fun, laughter, travel and sharing their friends and hometowns with each other. He introduced her to jazz cruises and she introduced him to Mizzou athletics. They had many wonderful adventures and trips.
A main passion of Ann’s was her role as a community volunteer, she continually gave back to the community she loved through numerous organizations. She was extremely passionate about her Jefferson City Jays alma mater and helped co-chair the Citizens Advisory Board for the Jefferson City School District (1982-1983); a past president of the Jefferson City Alumni Association and served as scholarship chairman for 23 years; a Founding Fifty member of the Jefferson City Public Schools Foundation for 13 years, serving 3 as President and was honored as a member of the Hall of Fame in 2012. She was a supporter of Capital Region Medical Center and served on their Foundation Board, annually helping with the Quigg Golf Tournament, and always willing to help with other special projects. She was active with the United Way of Central Missouri by serving as a past board member, helping co-chair their annual special givers campaign, was a host for Women United’s Power of the Purse and served on their campaign leadership team. Ann had a soft spot in her heart for serving the youth in our community and volunteered with the Buddy Pack Program for numerous years.
Ann possessed a strong faith and was a longtime member and elder of First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of The Tuesday Club; P.E.O., HM Chapter; and the Cole County Historical Society. She loved her involvement with THE Bridge Club, the Wednesday Bridge Club, and enjoyed time playing golf and dining at the Jefferson City Country Club.
For more than a half century as a season ticket holder to Jay football and Missouri football/basketball, Ann loved her sports. She was a proud supporter of local football with her favorite weekend kicking off with family at a Jay Football game on Friday night, tailgating at a Mizzou game on Saturday, watching Lincoln Saturday night and going to St. Louis Sunday to watch the St. Louis Cardinal Football team.
Survivors include: her daughter, Lynn Ann Vogel (Paul) of St. Louis, Mo. and her children, Will, Kinder, Hadley and Grace; her son, James Forrest “Jay” Whaley (Cynthia) of Columbia, Mo. and his children, Katie and Jim; one sister, Linda Murer of St. Louis, Mo.; sister-in-law, Karen Connell (Roger) of Jefferson City, Mo.; a niece and two nephews. She was fortunate to find a best friend later in life, the Honorable Robert Clayton, II from Hannibal, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 41 years, Jim.
Visitation will be held at Freeman Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Angela Dionne Madden Scott and the Reverend Dr. David Henry officiating. Graveside services and interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery. A reception to continue to share memories and honor Ann will follow from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson City Country Club for all friends and family.
A livesteam of Ann’s service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday for friends that are not able to attend by going to First Presbyterian Church’s website, www.fpcjcmo.org, and click on the livestream icon on their home page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested The Ann Whaley Scholarship Fund at Jefferson City Public Schools Foundation or the First Presbyterian Church of Jefferson City.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Freeman Mortuary.