Ann Staley, 85, of Hannibal, Missouri and formerly of Denver, Colorado, passed away at 8:12 PM, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Willow Care Center in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date in Colorado.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Ann was born February 15, 1937, in Greeley, Colorado to David Franklin Ferguson and Dorothy Elizabeth Walters Ferguson.
She was previously married to Rex Glenn McManigal. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Sonny Arron McManigal, of Hannibal; her sister, Betty Laurine Williamson, of Longmont, Colorado; three grandchildren, Amy, Michael, and Ian McManigal; several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and three sons, Douglas Patrick McManigal, Richard Glenn McManigal, and Kelly Franklin McManigal.
Professionally, Ann was a retired commercial artist. Ann was also the creator of "Calico Kate" and "Calico Kate's Gift Shop". This was a children's book character that Ann drew and wrote stories for.
Away from work, Ann enjoyed spending time with her pets. A devoted Denver Broncos football fan, Ann even attended a Broncos Super Bowl game. Over the years, Ann loved to read, listen to a wide variety of music, and watch spooky movies. A talented artist, Ann was well known for the museum quality beading work she did. Boating in Colorado, spending time with family, and simply being a happy person were a few of Ann's favorites.
Ann was Methodist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
