Ann Carter Shelburne Atkins, age 92, of Hannibal, MO died at 4:18 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023, at her home.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11:00 am at Grand View Burial Park. Rev. Tom Lemons will officiate.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 4:26 am
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Ann was born on July 16, 1930, in Hannibal, MO, the daughter of John William Shelburne and Zelma Carter Shelburne.
She was united in marriage to Donald Paul Atkins on September 4, 1948, who preceded her in death. They were married over seventy years.
Mrs. Atkins was preceded in by a son, Lester Paul Atkins; her parents; her sister, Virginia Howe; brothers, Jack Shelburne and Jim Shelburne and a son-in-law, Sam Doran.
She is survived by one son, Lee Atkins (Jill); four daughters, Linda Daniels (Gary Riney), Laura Zeiger (David), Lou Doran and Lisa Ball (Carl); one brother-in-law, Jim Atkins (Mary); thirteen grandchildren, Teric Roland, Troy Roland (Shannon), Steve Zeiger (Tara), Scott Zeiger (Christina), Sue-ann Westhoff (Patrick), Sheri Neisen (Ryan), Ray Atkins, Reid Atkins (Robyn), Regina Humphreys (Chris), Lance Doran (Holly), Lewis Doran, Aaron Ball (April) and Austin Ball (Elizabeth). Also surviving are thirty-one great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Ann was a devoted mother and made a wonderful home for her family. Ann first worked at Western Publishing, then Walley Real Estate and was formerly part owner of Prestige Realty, Inc. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and formerly a member of Hydesburg United Methodist Church, both of Hannibal, MO.
After she and Don retired, they spent many winters at South Padre Island and many summers on their houseboat on "D" dock at Indian Creek Marina.
Ann, a talented artist, enjoyed painting beautiful landscapes and made gorgeous quilts and was always the life of the party.
Ann was a devoted woman of God, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or donor's choice, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Ann's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
