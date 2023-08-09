Anita Diane Lytton, 74, of Center, MO passed away on August 2, 2023, while visiting in Colorado.
Anita Diane Lytton, 74, of Center, MO passed away on August 2, 2023, while visiting in Colorado.
She is survived by her husband, James Lytton, four children Scott Ryan, Stacy McKenzie Kari Morehead, Kelly DelMargo and nine grandchildren.
Diane was born October 4, 1948, in Alliance, Nebraska to Zelma June Miller and Woodrow Wilson Mosley who preceded her death as well as a sister and two brothers.
She married James Lytton on December 22, 1982, in Fairplay, Colorado. They moved back to Missouri in 1991.Diane was a warm, friendly, generous, joyful woman. She was a strong woman of faith. Diane had many interests, music, art and crafts. She could do anything she set her mind to.
She owned several businesses, the last one Main Street Mamies in downtown Hannibal. This allowed her to share her testimony as an unfailing witness for Christ.
Diane loved gardening, flowers in her backyard. She loved her doggies Daisy, Lily, Boomer, Hannah and Frankie. Her joyful countenance will be greatly missed by her sisters Bonnie Hawkins, Sandie Shelton, Marcie Hughes, all of Missouri and her brother Woodrow Mosley of Tennessee.
Diane was cremated in Divide, Colorado, she requested no service.
