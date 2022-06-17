Amy Bender Moore, 89, of Hannibal, passed away at 8:30 AM, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 20, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Curt Riley will officiate.
Burial will be at Pea Ridge Cemetery in Philadelphia, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Amy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, June 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
Amy was born August 2, 1932, in Thomas, Oklahoma to Amos I. Bontrager and Katie Miller Bontrager.
She was married to Dan Bender on April 3, 1955. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2004. She later married Glen Moore on July 17, 2004. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2021.
Survivors include her children, Kate Kotlin (Marty Hull) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Dan Bender III of Hannibal, Missouri; brother, Frank Bontrager of Wichita, Kansas; sisters, Fannie Elizabeth Sterling of Texas, Mary Ann Bolieu, of Thomas, Oklahoma, and Ella Powers of Custer, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren, Chris Kotlin, Nick Kotlin, Nick Moore (Crystal), Sam Moore (Erin), Samuel Glen Moore (Carrie), Brandon Moore (Connie), Craig Moore, Lindsay Williams (Brad), Heather Harden (Denny), and Christopher Moore (Traci); 25 great grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alice Mae Yoder, and Grace Frymire; brother, Alvin Bontrager.
Professionally, Amy worked as an Assistant Manager for Beth Haven Terrace Apartments.
Aside from work, Amy loved shopping, especially for clothes. Christmas was her favorite holiday, she enjoyed Christmas music and took great pride in decorating. In her younger years, she was a very talented baker, and made the best bread from scratch. Red glassware and china dolls were two of her favorite things to collect. She enjoyed reading Amish books, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and catching episodes of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Most of all, Amy loved and cherished her family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Nick Kotlin, Chris Kotlin, Nick Moore, Brandon Moore, and Sam Moore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
