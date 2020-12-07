Amy E. Van Hoose

Amy Elizabeth Van Hoose, 49, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Friends and Family are invited to Amy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements for cremation after services are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
If you plan on attending the private funeral service or the visitation please wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 Physical Distancing Guidelines.
Amy was born March 20, 1971, in Neligh, NE to Donald Dredge and Dorothy Loudenslager Dredge.
She was married to Mark Van Hoose on June 13, 1997 in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
She is also survived by her mother, Dorothy Jones; three children, Shad Rouse, Christian Van Hoose, and Hannah Van Hoose; seven brothers, Kenneth Dredge (Karen Walker), David Dredge (Alma), Robert Dredge (Joelene), Steve Dredge, Michael Dredge, Jeremy Dredge, and Dwaine Jones; three sisters, Georgia Tournear (Richard), Donna Stuenkel (Robert), and Shirley Stearns (David). She is also survived by a special uncle, Lyle Dredge and nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Amy was preceded in death by her father, Donald Dredge; a special stepfather, Dean Jones; her grandparents; a special aunt, Nadine Dredge; and other aunts and uncles.
Amy was a homemaker.
Amy loved to spend time with her family. Whether camping or playing video games she cherished the moments they shared. Amy was also talented at knitting and crocheting. Making her homemade ham salad, watching NCIS on TV or catching a Harry Potter movie with the family were also a few of Amy's favorites.
Amy was a Baptist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.