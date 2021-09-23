Amanda L. Pankratz

Amanda Lyn Pankratz, 36, of Pleasant Hill, IL passed away Sunday morning September 19, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Amanda was born January 14, 1985 in Richland, WA, a daughter of Bernard Carl, Jr and Renee Denise Caraway Rolando. She married James “Jim” Daniel Pankratz on August 7, 2005 in Butte, MT and he survives.
Amanda was a child care provider, operating “Miss Amanda’s Teacup Emporium” from her home.
She also was an aide for the Pre-K program at the Pleasant Hill Elementary School. She truly enjoyed working with the “tiny humans” in their early childhood development.
Amanda was a proponent for all types of veterans’ projects. She was an animal lover, enjoyed all types of arts and crafts and was proud of her Norwegian heritage.
She was a member of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, where she had served as a lay speaker and was a member of the church’s handbell choir.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Pankratz of Pleasant Hill, a son, Gabriel Xavier Pankratz of the home, her mother, Renee (Daniel) Wombles of Pleasant Hill, her father, Bernie (Lisa) Rolando, Jr. of Orofino, ID, three sisters, Tiffany (Derrick) McDonald of Alpena, MI, Ashley Perry of Edwards Air Force Base, CA and Samantha (Joshua) Gass of St. Elizabeth, MO, three brothers, Kelly Rolando of Pleasant Hill, Robert (Jacqueline) Perry of Butte, MT and Russell (Haley Miller) Wombles of Pleasant Hill, grandparents, Bernie Rolando, Sr. of Butte, MT, Gladstone and Karel Caraway of Bonners Ferry, ID, Teresa Mahsman of Palmyra, MO, Rick (Mary) Wombles of Clinton, MO and Sharon Wombles of Louisiana, MO, mother-in-law, Susan Pankratz of Boulder, MT, two brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Amanda) Pankratz of Montana City, MT and Christopher (Melissa) Pankratz of Sturgis, S.D. and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles whom she all loved dearly.
Amanda was preceded in death by her grandmother, Dorothy Rolando and father-in-law, Bill Pankratz.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church conducted by Pastor JoAnn Ruff.
A “Celebration of Life” gathering will be held Monday evening, September 27, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hopewell Winery in rural Rockport.
Memorials may be made to the charity or organization of the donor’s choice.
Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is handling the arrangements.