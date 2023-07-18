Amalie “Amy” Eaton, 68 of Canton, Missouri was called to the Lord, Monday, July 17, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
She was born on September 12, 1954, in Quincy, Illinois to Glenn and Vera (St.Clair) Allen.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Amalie “Amy” Eaton, 68 of Canton, Missouri was called to the Lord, Monday, July 17, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
She was born on September 12, 1954, in Quincy, Illinois to Glenn and Vera (St.Clair) Allen.
Amy proudly taught K-6 grade for 33 years. She was a piano teacher and gave lessons for fun to many kids. She taught 19 years at Canton R-V School, 14 years teaching and 7 years subbing at Hannibal Public School and adjunct teaching education courses at Hannibal-LaGrange University for 2 years. She was named Teacher of the Year for 1992-93 from the Canton Chamber of Commerce. She was a prized member of the First Baptist Church of Canton where she served as a Sunday school teacher, pianist, choir director and praise & worship leader for over 30 years. She loved her Tuesday Senior Stars group and looked forward to meeting with “her girls” every week. She touched the lives of many.
She was united in marriage to Jay Eaton on June 23, 1990, in Quincy, Illinois. They have three children, Josh of Canton, Mo., Clair (Austin Robertson) of Kansas City, Mo. and Jay M. (Liz) of Ocean Park, Washington. She is also survived by her mother, Vera Allen of Quincy, Il.; four brothers, Jon (Kay) Allen, Steve (Susan) Allen and Joe Allen, all of Quincy, Il. and Greg Allen of California; a sister, Ann (Roy) Voyles of Quincy, Il.; and several nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, a brother, Terry Allen and a sister-in-law, June Allen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Canton, Missouri with Rev. Brian Stone officiating. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery at Canton.
Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 8 PM at the First Baptist Church of Canton.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Music Ministry, Amy’s Sunday School Class or the Eaton Family for a later designation.
Pallbearers: Adam LaSala, Skip Barton, Mitchel Jarvis, Gable Jarvis, Vance LaSala and Bill Collins.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jay M. Eaton, Josh Eaton, Austin Robertson, Alex Stone, Jim McDaniel, Chad Porter, Jay Nelson, Kim Lambert, Les Eaton, Ken Garkie, Aaron Stone, Garett Stone and Steve Jarvis.
Arrangements are with Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton.
Online condolence may be left at www.arnoldsfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.