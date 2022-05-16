Alphonse Dames

Alphonse "Ferd" Dames, 85, of Palmyra, passed away at 7:10 am Monday, May 16, 2022, at Monroe City Manor Care Center in Monroe City, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Thursday May 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra, MO. Father Jerry Kaimann will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Ferd was born September 30, 1936, in St. Louis, Missouri to Alphonse Ferdinand and Eugenia Marie Smith Dames Jr. He was married to Alice "Faye" Ross on April 18, 1959, in Elsberry, MO. She preceded him in death on September 4, 2018.
Survivors include three sons, Ferdie Dames (Tracy), Ewing, MO, Ross Dames (Karen), Palmyra, MO, Pete Dames (Denise), Maywood, MO, three daughters, Marie Baker (Doug), Palmyra, MO, Alice Coleman (John), Palmyra, MO, Michelle Dames, Jefferson City, MO, he is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Ferd was preceded in death by his Parents, wife of 59 years Alice "Faye" Dames, and one grandchild Wilfred John Dames.
Ferd served in the United States Army for 2 years before coming home and meeting Faye, the love of his life and settling into marriage and building their family. As a quiet, yet fantastic storyteller, his career of 34 years for the Missouri Conservation department fit his personality to a tee. He relished his time working and playing outdoors, where he could enjoy nature to its fullest. His looked forward to raccoon hunting, commercial fishing, and especially trapping whenever the opportunity arose. He was a well-known judge for local 4-H horse shows and as a horsemanship leader. Ferd could be counted on to attend his grandchildren's sporting events, rodeo's, and 4-H competitions as he loved to celebrate their accomplishments. Although, often seen as stern, he had a softer side where he would write personal notes of support and encouragement to his wife and children at times in their lives. Throughout his life he enjoyed music, often it was Jazz, but his most recent interest was in North American Indian music. He made the best catfish in the world and he looked forward to the annual 4th of July fish fry.
The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice, Missouri Trappers Association, or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.
