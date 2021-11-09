Alma R. Arntzen

Alma Ruth Arntzen, 90, of Quincy, passed away at 3:35 pm Monday, November 8, 2021 at Bradford Villa in Quincy, IL.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 am Friday, November 12, 2021 at the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, IL. Rev. Steve Disseler will officiate. Burial will follow at Kinderhook Cemetery in Kinderhook, IL.
Friends and Family are invited to Alma’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Friday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, IL.
Alma was born May 30, 1931, in Taylorville, IL to George and Goldie (Cummings) Miller. She was married to Glendon “Glen” E. Arntzen. He preceded her in death on June 6, 2010.
Survivors include her three children, Gary (Cheryl) Arntzen of Hannibal, MO, Donna (Craig) Carr of North Fort Myers, FL and Marc (Kelly) Arntzen of Quincy, IL; three brothers, Kenny (Dolly) Miller of Vandalia, IL, Keith (MaryAnn) Miller of St. Jacob, IL, and Larry Miller of Nokomis, IL; one sister Beverly Mack of Ormond Beach, FL; six grandchildren, Craig, Jr. (Lisa) Carr of North Fort Myers, FL, Mike (Jamie) Carr of O’Fallon, MO, Alissa Hobart of Hannibal, MO, Ross Arntzen of Holts Summit, MO, Tanner Arntzen of Quincy and Olivia Arntzen of Quincy, IL; and seven great-grandchildren, Jordan Carr, Conner Hobart, Treyton Hobart, Marissa Carr, Kason Jones, Brett Arntzen and Ada Arntzen; numerous nieces and nephews; and Ray Shortridge, her companion of ten years.
In addition to her husband, Alma was preceeded in death by her parents; one sister, Maxine Ellinger; two brothers Elbert and Delbert; one grandson-in-law Tracy “Bro” Hobart.
Alma, along with her husband Glen, founded Gem City Memorials in 1967 in Quincy, IL. Together they operated the monument company for over forty years.
Alma was an avid traveler. She and Glen enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home and spending winters in Fort Myers, FL. While in Florida, Alma could be found riding her bike with the Holiday Condo Bike Club. When Alma was in Quincy she was an avid mall walker, where she made many friends. Alma was past president of the Flying Dutchmen Drum and Bugle Booster Club and a member of the Daughters of the Nile. Alma loved her family and enjoyed the time spent with them.
Pallbearers will be Craig Carr, Jr., Mike Carr, Ross Arntzen, Jordan Carr, Tanner Arntzen and Conner Hobart.
Honorary pallbearers will be Treyton Hobart, Kason Jones and Brett Arntzen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital or Blessing Hospice
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
